A property owner who attacked a CFA volunteer and had to be capsicum sprayed and Tasered by police as he resisted arrest has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment.
David Shields had intended to fight charges stemming from the incident on January 30 last year, with witnesses ready to give evidence in Wodonga court.
But the Sandy Creek man has now admitted to charges of assaulting the CFA worker while he was on duty and to resisting the police officers called to assist at the property.
The court heard firefighters from the Sandy Creek and Kiewa brigades were called to Shields' home on Sandy Creek Road about 8.10pm for a reported illegal burn-off.
The CFA volunteers arrived and tried to extinguish the fire.
Shields was angry when they arrived.
He told them to leave, warning they had five minutes to get off his property or he would get his tractor and smash up their firefighting vehicles.
He went back inside his home.
The Sandy Creek captain gave Shields a few minutes to cool off before walking towards the house.
He only managed to get halfway to the home before the property owner started screaming and swinging punches.
One of the blows connected to the left side of the volunteer's face, and caused the CFA member to fall backwards over Shields' German Shepherd.
The fire crews retreated back to the road and waited for police to attend amid safety concerns.
The Wodonga police members arrived about 8.55pm and spoke to the victim.
Shields drove down his driveway and got out of his car and was hostile and belligerent towards the officers.
He was told he was under arrest for the earlier assault but tried to get back into his vehicle.
He violently resisted as he was removed from the car, swinging his arms around to prevent his apprehension.
Capsicum spray was used but had no effect and the two officers tried to take him to the ground.
More capsicum spray was used before a Taser took Shields to the ground, allowing police to handcuff him.
Paramedics removed the Taser barbs and Shields was questioned at the Wodonga station before being charged.
The fire brigade captain said he had suffered pain, swelling and redness in his left ear and jaw for two weeks after the incident.
A charge related to lighting the fire was dropped by police in court as it couldn't be proved who had actually sparked it.
Shields was placed on a one-year corrections order with conviction.
He was ordered to undergo mental health treatment as part of the order.
