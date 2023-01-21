Girls can just as easily become an astronaut or a scientist as boys can.
That's the passionate belief of the Border's Sisters who SHINE Foundation, which specialises in teaching girls as young as seven they can "become anything they want".
Mrs Lawrence said these skills would help prepare girls for non-traditional-roles.
She said the program, which was designed about two years ago, gave young girls a safe space to learn about a range of different topics.
Mrs Lawrence said this was about aiding their development and giving them the resources they needed to choose a career.
"It's a safe space to learn, connect together and make new friends," she said.
Sisters Who SHINE stands for "science, heritage, innovation, nature and empowerment".
It is a multi-day out-of-school program catering for girls up to the age of 14.
"The program is based on empowerment, designed by women for young girls," Mrs Lawrence said.
"It's not just science-based; we want to teach the girls that they can be anything they want to be."
The free group has partnered with regional universities to create future pathways.
"Being partnered with universities helps the girls get into local-based careers," she said.
"They don't have to go to the big cities to study, they can do it here."
Mrs Lawrence, who has a background in environmental science and education, said she wanted to teach the girls "pride" and "ownership".
"There's a lot of research that shows young women leaving regional and rural towns to study elsewhere at a high rate," she said.
"We are trying to overcome that to show there are amazing career opportunities here."
More than 680 girls have been in the program since it was founded, with the Rotary Club of Albury "helping get us off our feet".
Design and delivery officer Jasmin Maiden said she felt there was something missing on the Border for girls.
"There was nothing out there accessible for these young girls," she said.
"We wanted the group to be encouraging and positive."
Ms Maiden said she hoped teaching girls about non-traditional roles would build their confidence and resilience, which in turn would help overcome any fears associated with jumping into "a male-dominated field".
"There are other options out there," she said.
"You don't have to fit into a certain box. It can feel like there's not enough spots but there's room for everyone."
