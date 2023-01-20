An advanced piece of medical equipment designed to give prompt treatment to Border residents suffering a stroke will be bought with a cash donation announced Friday.
The money will fund an extra MEYTEC Teladoc machine for the Wodonga hospital emergency department, with the technology providing access to the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine program.
The Corowa Revamp opportunity shop handed over $10,000 as part of community fundraising efforts under the City2City charity run.
The donation was described as a "game changer".
Nurse unit manager Caroline Grealy said patients presenting with stroke-like symptoms would have access to a neurologist "quick smart".
"It makes a huge difference," she said.
"It's going to be a game changer.
"Time is of the essence. The sooner we can diagnose and treat it, the better."
Volunteer Florence Hudson said a high turnover from donations and sales allowed the shop to support regional charities.
"It's all thanks to our lovely bunch of lady volunteers who contribute their time for three hours a week," she said.
"It certainly will help and benefit most people."
Registrations for the City2City remain open until February 18. Chair Michelle Hudson said registrations were tracking at twice the rate as at the same time last year, with about 1000 people having already signed up.
"It's ticking over every minute as we get closer to the event," she said.
"This is a clear indication that the community is ready for City2City to return in full strength.
"And be out there in full force in supporting Albury-Wodonga Health."
