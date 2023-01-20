The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

City2City Run-Walk has received a cash donation from a Corowa op shop

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Revamp manager Florence Hudson, Wodonga emergency department nurse unit manager Caroline Grealy and City2City chair Michelle Hudson. Picture by Ash Smith

An advanced piece of medical equipment designed to give prompt treatment to Border residents suffering a stroke will be bought with a cash donation announced Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.