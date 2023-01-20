Cricket Albury-Wodonga is on the verge of smashing through the 500 first-class match barrier.
Speculation was rife yesterday that a former English Test cricketer was set to join the overseas ranks, but that was yet to be confirmed.
CAW has never seen so many players with first-class experience in its 165-year history.
In fact, there's been 498 games at times this season, spread across eight players.
Two players have more than 100, including Tallangatta's former Sri Lankan international Dilhara Lokuhettige (146), and the latest, New City's Luke Procter (124), who debuted last week, while his coach Daryl Tuffey played 26 Tests and 94 one-day internationals.
"There's a little bit of a buzz around the place, it's good that we're getting players like Luke that have played at that higher level, we've got four out of juniors playing first grade tomorrow (Saturday) and it's good for them to be able to learn off first-class players," New City president Brad Baker explained.
To highlight the depth, Newcastle District Cricket Association boasts 282 games of first-class experience this weekend.
NDCA is the strongest association outside the Sydney-based Premier Cricket, dominating the NSW Country Championship over the past 36 years.
CAW will host its T20 semis on Tuesday, with St Patrick's home to North Albury, while Tallangatta hosts Lavington.
