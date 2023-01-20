The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cricket Albury-Wodonga set to smash through 500 first-class game barrier

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 20 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
English county club Northamptonshire captain Luke Procter (left) is looking to use his experience to help New City's players. Picture by James Wiltshire

Cricket Albury-Wodonga is on the verge of smashing through the 500 first-class match barrier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.