Magistrate tells Albury man he needs to do all he can to avoid methamphetamine

By Albury Court
Updated January 21 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
Jaydan Waihaki Nuki

A man who broke an apprehended violence order by phoning his partner 67 times in three days later led Albury police on a 130km/h chase down Wagga Road.

