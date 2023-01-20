A man who broke an apprehended violence order by phoning his partner 67 times in three days later led Albury police on a 130km/h chase down Wagga Road.
Jaydan Waihaki Nuku had intended to fight a series of charges laid in the wake of the incidents five months ago.
But he abandoned those plans just as his case was about to go to a hearing in Albury Local Court yesterday.
Nuku's decision to instead plead guilty to several charges was quickly followed by police revealing they would be withdrawing some of the allegations.
These included a claim Nuku committed predatory driving by aiming his Hyundai i30 at police, who magistrate Roger Prowse was told had to move out of the way to avoid a collision on a dead-end road in Table Top.
Nuku reached 130km/h on Wagga Road, shortly before the pursuit ended not long after he drove over spikes deployed by police.
He tried to flee by leaping across the fences of several nearby homes, including one where he shoved over a man who tried to stop him.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison said Nuku's addiction to methamphetamine was at the heart of his offending.
He had "gone dry" from the drug since he went into custody on August 24 and had every intention to stay on that path once released from custody.
Mr Harrison said the vast majority of offending on Nuku's criminal history was in Albury, under the bad influence of others. Nuku, 29, wanted to return to Griffith.
Mr Prowse asked Mr Harrison that given Nuku behaved himself in jail, "why then does he play up in the community?"
It was also up to Nuku to stop blaming others for his offending and make the decision to not use drugs, he said.
"If you don't buy it you can't smoke it. You just need to develop a thing up the middle of your back called a backbone and don't source ('ice'). I'm not suggesting it's easy."
Nuku was jailed for 30 months, with a minimum of 20, on charges including police pursuit, enter enclosed lands and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
