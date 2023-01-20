The Border Mail
Albury MP Justin Clancy announces more than $1.5 million for projects in Albury, Corowa, Mulwala and Howlong

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Albury MP Justin Clancy was busy announcing more than $1.5 million in NSW government funding across the electorate on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith

Nine projects in the Albury electorate are sharing more than $1.5 million from the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Local News

