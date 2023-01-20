Nine projects in the Albury electorate are sharing more than $1.5 million from the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Albury MP Justin Clancy on Friday announced the World War II Memorial Bowl at Albury's Monument Hill would receive $740,000 to help construct a playground and exercise area.
"The Stronger Country Communities Fund has for a number of years now been an important way of government working together with a council and its community to create places and opportunities where families can be active, pursuing their interests or as visitors to the area, while also socialising and enjoying the real benefits of country living," Mr Clancy said.
"It's a good thing to have local facilities looking loved and to make them inviting places to be and that's what this NSW government program is all about."
Albury mayor Kylie King thanked the NSW government for its support to preserve and enhance the historic Monument Hill site.
"The World War II Memorial Bowl is an important part of the fabric of our city, whether you visit to reflect on our history, enjoy the nearby play space with your family, or stop by on your way up the hill to the monument," she said.
"This additional funding will assist us in delivering on our World War II Memorial Bowl master plan, including repairs to the heritage walling, a new memorial garden, interpretive signage, new play and exercise spaces, shade sails and tree planting, seating, pathway upgrades, improved access and more."
Federation Council was granted $207,374 for accessibility improvements to Howlong and Mulwala libraries and Corowa Art Space.
The council also obtained $138,000 for works on car park drainage and all abilities access at Howlong, while on the sporting front, $186,268 was awarded to Corowa Pony Club for an all-weather fenced area and $105,000 for improvements at Corowa Civic Bowls Club.
Mr Clancy revealed Federation and Greater Hume councils would get $161,278 and $109,414, respectively, to run the Fischer Community Leadership Program.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
