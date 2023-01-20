The Albury-Wodonga experience is getting full raps from its current international travelling group.
New Zealand Kea's under-18 outfit is one of nine teams from across the Tasman participating in the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup, and were locked in one of the best exhibitions of the tournament against Albury-Wodonga Bandits, falling 65-64 on Friday.
Coach Aaron Bailey-Nowell was largely full of praise for both sides following the narrow defeat, commenting on the developmental opportunity given to his group over a week of action on the local courts.
"That game was an amazing one for us, it went down to the wire," he said.
"We were on the other end of it in terms of losing but I'm proud of these boys' efforts and what they're giving.
"We've been here for 10 to 12 days and these boys have been put through the ringer."
Bandits jet Tyler Barker showed his prowess from inside the paint during the epic battle, racking up 26-points to get the home side over the line.
His scoring effort in the last 45 seconds wrapped up the result, whipping the rug from underneath a youthful Kea makeup.
Bronson Curtis starred for the New Zealand team, drilling 20 points on his own.
Regardless of the results, Bailey-Nowell, who spent two decades playing in New Zealand's National Basketball League, has been impressed by not only his charges' performances throughout the cup, but also the professionalism of the Border's premier youth basketball event.
"20 years as a basketball player and to see the quality of basketball over here has been great," he said.
"From the officials to everything that has gone on throughout the tournament, it's been a great experience for everyone who has come across from New Zealand.
"All of our group is bottom age, our under-18s, so if we can get them back next year they'll just be that much older and wiser.
"The growth of these guys at 15-years-old playing in the under-18 competition, we couldn't ask for anything more.
"These guys are going to be so much better off in the future for basketball, and even as young men.
"We really appreciate the hospitality that we've been shown, and we're looking forward to coming back next year."
Saturday will see the finals take centre stage across each of the under-14, under-16 and under-18 age grades in both the male and female divisions, with a closing ceremony held at Lauren Jackson Stadium.
Close to 1,000 players and coaching staff will depart, marking and end to a hugely successful event for the Albury-Wodonga region.
