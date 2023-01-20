The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Geelong premiership player Patrick Dangerfield to attend Rovers' training

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 20 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Dangerfield snared his first premiership after 15 seasons in the AFL as Geelong hammered Sydney by 81 points at the MCG. Picture by Getty Images

One of the AFL's highest profile players will attend Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers' training next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.