One of the AFL's highest profile players will attend Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers' training next month.
Geelong premiership player Patrick Dangerfield is a business partner and friend of the Hawks' football operations manager Barry Sullivan and while he's contracted to the Cats until the end of 2024, the 32-year-old has spoken of donning Rovers' colours, once his decorated elite level career is over.
"I have not asked him too many times, but he has publicly said, depending on how his AFL career finishes, if he plays anywhere, he'll definitely be playing, I'm not sure how many games, but he'd love to play with Wangaratta Rovers and he said that without any prompting, so I'll hold him to that," Sullivan explained.
He has publicly said ... he'd love to play with Wangaratta Rovers.- Barry Sullivan
Given Dangerfield's form in last year's finals, including his stunning performance in the 81-point hiding of Sydney Swans in the grand final; the veteran looks like he's still physically capable of playing outstanding football, at whatever level, past 2024.
The eight-time All-Australian will be at Rovers' WJ Findlay Oval on Friday, February 10.
"He will take the under 18s from 4.30pm, and will then address those under 18s, as well as all our female and male senior players about leadership before rounding out with a function that night," Sullivan enthused.
"He will be up here with Brayden Georgie, so it will be the beginning on the journey as opposed to just about completing the journey."
The Rovers' product was drafted to North Melbourne at No. 26 last November.
Dangerfield will also bring the Premiership Cup and 2016 Brownlow Medal.
IN OTHER NEWS:
An enormously popular player, Dangerfield will attract plenty of fans.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.