High-end property in Wahgunyah

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 8
This stunning solar-passive home is nestled on 10 acres along the banks of Sunday Creek.
This beautiful lifestyle property is in the historic winegrowing town of Wahgunyah, just minutes from the main street, Murray River, Corowa and Rutherglen.
"Mount Pleasant" is a high-end property in a beautiful location - this could be your forever home," selling agent Fred Morris said.
The formal entry sets the luxury feel of this home with the children's wing featuring two large bedrooms with desk and built-in wardrobes, two-way family bathroom and a separate retreat to the right of the entrance.
To the left of the entrance, we lead into the light-filled open-plan kitchen/dining area with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and picturesque views over the gardens and pool.
The kitchen, with Miele and Smeg appliances is large, modern and a real centre of this impressive home.
There is a walk-in pantry as part of the very-large laundry with outside access to the patio and woodfired pizza oven.
The spacious living room is sunken off the kitchen/dining with high ceilings offering lots of light and views to both the north and south.
The European fireplace, that can be open or closed, creates a wonderful ambience. Split-system air conditioning and ceiling fans keep the rest of the home comfortable.
Off the living, the main suite is large, light and bright with views over the swimming pool.
It features a walk-in wardrobe, double vanity and double-shower ensuite.
Outside this dream home features alfresco dining, an in-ground swimming pool and separate spa, with views of mature Red Gums and Sunday Creek.
The Kikuyu Lawn softens things in summer.
Water supply to the property includes town water, bore water and a rainwater tank.
The 12m x 12m lock-up Colourbond Shed has two four-metre electric roller doors, power and a concrete floor.
"It's ready to store all those toys or the gear to look after the property's lavender patch that flanks the driveway," Fred said.
"The balance of the property is sown down to improved pasture, suitable for furry animals, kids on motorbikes, kicking the footy, playing cricket or planting trees."
