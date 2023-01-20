A Border woman missing since Tuesday has been found safe and well.
After extensive police inquires, the 38-year-old was located in the Cooma region on Friday.
Officers from Murray River Police District were notified on Wednesday after she failed to return to work and commenced an investigation into her whereabouts.
"Police wish to thank the public and the media for their assistance," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
