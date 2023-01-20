A Thurgoona man was told yesterday to give honesty a go because he was so "hopeless" as a crook.
Albury Local Court heard that Lincoln Andrew Thomas Tott-Cardwell's offending was linked to his illicit drug addiction.
He pleaded guilty before magistrate Roger Prowse to charges including dealing with the proceeds of crime, multiple counts of possessing a prohibited drug and possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.
IN OTHER STORIES
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said one of the weapons was a knife that Tott-Cardwell, 27, used for fishing.
Mr Prowse said it was inevitable Tott-Cardwell was going to get caught.
"Don't take this the wrong way, but you're completely hopeless as a criminal; so given you're hopeless you should give up, shouldn't you?"
The proceeds of crime charge related to a GoPro camera, for which he had already repaid $400 in compensation.
Tott-Cardwell was driving a twin-cab utility pulled over by police for a random breath test in Calimo Street, North Albury, on December 18 at 3.30pm.
"The accused immediately became nervous and was avoiding eye contact," police said.
Tott-Cardwell stepped out of the ute to allow police to carry out a search.
As he did so, they saw he was holding on to a set of knuckle-dusters he claimed were given to him by a friend hours earlier. They also found the knife.
Tott-Cardwell was a passenger in a ute searched by police after being pulled over in Sylvania Avenue, North Albury on December 31 at 8.10pm.
He was in possession of 3.1 grams of cannabis and 0.4 grams of methamphetamine.
Tott-Cardwell was convicted and fined $2035.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.