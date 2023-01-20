The Border Mail
Thurgoona man found with drugs told he needs to find a more positive way forward

By Albury Court
Updated January 20 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Lincoln Andrew Thomas Tott-Cardwell

A Thurgoona man was told yesterday to give honesty a go because he was so "hopeless" as a crook.

