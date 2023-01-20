The bold decentralisation vision for Albury-Wodonga, 50 years on

Fifty years ago, on January 25, 1973, the Prime Minister, Gough Whitlam, the Premier of NSW, Sir Robert Askin, and the Premier of Victoria, Dick Hamer, posed on the Lincoln Causeway as they launched the Albury-Wodonga National Growth Project.
They announced their intention to grow Albury and Wodonga jointly and rapidly, in a selective decentralisation project to relieve Sydney and Melbourne of congestion problems.
Four key features of the project illustrate some of its strengths and weaknesses.
First, the growth centre project was an uncommon example of cooperative federalism in regional development. The three governments agreed to build "another Canberra" on the Murray River.
Cooperative federalism worked well when initiated and funded by the federal government, then faltered when federal enthusiasm and support waned.
Second, the federal government's endowment of a huge land bank gave the project long-term financial backing. The project continued, even in a diminished form, well beyond the Whitlam years because the federal government wanted to retrieve as much money as it could.
The land bank also facilitated the introduction of innovative urban planning. Planners laid out new suburban pods with allotments prepared with basic services, trees and small community centres, set amidst parks and in pedestrian friendly road patterns.
Third, rapid growth in population required rapid growth in jobs. It was calculated the population target of 300,000 required more than 10 times the number of new jobs acquired in any previous year. This was a government-led enterprise and army, tax office and paper mill expansion did create new jobs.
Fourth, enormous energy was given to promoting Albury-Wodonga as Australia's Growing Place. The hyphenated term Albury-Wodonga was peddled widely as an national brand name.
Steps were taken to welcome new industries, businesses and people. New industrial estates provided well-serviced, low-cost premises to help businesses get established. New residential estates had rental houses for newcomers to use as stepping-stone accommodation until they could make their own arrangements.
Fifty years on, a revisit to the heady days of a reformist government's bold vision coincides with a rethinking of the Two Cities, One Community strategic priorities.
In 2023, unlike 1973, federal and state governments seem intent or reviving capital city CBDs confounded by COVID, rather than fostering regional development to relieve city congestion.
