The bold decentralisation vision for Albury-Wodonga, 50 years on

By Bruce Pennay, Albury & District Historical Society
January 21 2023 - 10:30am
NSW Premier Sir Robert Askin, Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and Victorian Premier Dick Hamer present their bold decentralisation plan in January 1973. Picture supplied by Albury & District Historical Society

Fifty years ago, on January 25, 1973, the Prime Minister, Gough Whitlam, the Premier of NSW, Sir Robert Askin, and the Premier of Victoria, Dick Hamer, posed on the Lincoln Causeway as they launched the Albury-Wodonga National Growth Project.

