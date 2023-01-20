The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Out-of-control car smashes into cars, trailer near Lavington Five Ways

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency workers are at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Five Ways in Lavington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.