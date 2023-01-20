Emergency workers are at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Five Ways in Lavington.
Police were called on Friday afternoon after a red Holden Commodore lost control and crashed into several vehicles on Union Road.
The incident occurred near Mate and Corella streets about 4pm.
The vehicle smashed into a white Nissan Navara, damaging one of the utility's rear wheels.
The Holden also hit a tradesman's utility being towed by the ute, ripping out two axles.
The scene is still being cleared.
