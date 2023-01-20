Police say Dale Johnathan Green, 36, ran over Lachlan Vickery, 18, in a car park next to the Dalgleish Street tennis courts in Wodonga.
The incident, about 12.30am on Saturday last week, ripped skin off the boy's foot in a "degloving".
The Wodonga court on Friday heard the victim had been with a group of youths on Melrose Drive, and they stopped to urinate.
Green allegedly ran out of his partner's house, possibly while armed with a machete according to some witnesses, and the group continued back towards their accommodation at the tennis centre.
Green allegedly got into a white Toyota HiLux at the home and drove slowly, with no headlights, towards the group.
The youths scattered when they saw the vehicle but Vickery fell over.
Green allegedly drove over a nature strip and over a gutter and ran over Vickery's legs while he was on the ground.
A witness, aged 14, reported seeing Green stop while the vehicle was over the victim and laugh.
He said the driver continued to run over him.
Green allegedly fled.
The victim, who was a runner up in the Victorian Junior Grass Court Championships just hours earlier, was taken to Albury hospital.
He suffered grazing to multiple parts of his body and limbs and his foot had skin scraped off to the bone.
He is expected to require skin grafts and surgery for the injuries.
His partner, Kate Louise Driscoll, is accused of deleting security camera footage taken at her Melrose Drive home.
She faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Police say her home is known for drug trafficking, and Driscoll already faced other charges after a previous raid.
Green was bailed on Sunday but was again arrested on Thursday night after driving a Holden at high speed at 6.45pm.
He was arrested at the United petrol station on Melrose Drive after being found with ice weighing two grams.
Police applied to revoke his bail.
His lawyer asked what evidence there was that Green was behind the wheel during the hit-run incident.
"Mr Green was interviewed where he admitted to operating a motor vehicle and CCTV was located which is currently being data analysed," Constable Manny Stapleton said.
"Mr Green also assisted police in locating that vehicle that was used that evening."
His lawyer said there were a combination of factors for Green to be bailed again, including having a residence, job and the availability of a court program.
Magistrate David Faram granted bail but said there should be "no misunderstanding about what his obligations are" on bail.
"You are not to commit any other offences, OK?" he said.
"Simple as that."
Green and his partner will return to court on April 13.
