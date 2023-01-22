OUR SAY: These are the voices that must be heard and heard in the years ahead

Mental illness is such a personal story, but so often one where those suffering feel they've somehow lost the right to call it their own.
Their treatment becomes something under the control of others - their GP, their counsellor, their psychiatrist, their somebody else.
The marginalisation that can come with suffering from a mental health problem, regardless of whether it is a sudden, acute yet still isolated incident or something that plagues someone throughout their life, can be even further magnified when the right to a voice is denied.
Being able to speak out give you the confidence to want to speak out, to find some kind of affirmation in your experience that reinforces the fact that for all the difficulties, you are not going through something so strange to others that you should suffer alone.
We all have different voices, different colours to our interpretations of the world and of the intrinsically complex way we all communicate with each other.
That's what makes the whole world a more interesting and rewarding place, but again it's what marginalises so many.
It is why a new anthology of writing where those who have lived such experiences is such a significant publication.
Admissions is an anthology of 105 poems, stories, essays and lyrics has the goal of documenting "the state of mental health in Australia".
Even more telling is the editors' point, in the book's introduction, about the need to challenge "the prescribed notions of illness, recovery, treatment and trauma while reclaiming language as an act of mad pride".
"Everything within these pages is someone's truth."
It is the truth of notable Australians such as former Australian of the Year Grace Tame and the acclaimed singer Christine Anu.
It is the truth also of Albury schoolgirl Mary Baker, more than a decade after she took her life at just 15.
Her death became the catalyst for a community-led campaign to destigmatise suicide.
Much was achieved through that process, but just as notable is how much still needs to be done.
