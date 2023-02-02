The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

High-risk sex offender admits offering boy vape for sex acts

By Wodonga Court
February 3 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wodonga library.

A high-risk sex offender has admitted to grooming a young teenager, with a vape offered in exchange for sex acts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.