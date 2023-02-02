High-risk sex offender admits offering boy vape for sex acts

A high-risk sex offender has admitted to grooming a young teenager, with a vape offered in exchange for sex acts.
Jason Raymond Koschel, who is now in jail at Ararat, targeted the 13-year-old last October and November.
He befriended the vulnerable high school student, who has medical issues, at the Wodonga library.
The Wodonga court heard the pair had multiple interactions at the library, with a worker later telling police she thought it was odd to see them together.
The pair met at a park bench at Woodland Grove on November 9, with the 51-year-old asking the victim if he wanted the smoking device.
"You want a vape, you have to (perform oral sex)," Koschel said.
"All you have to do is (perform oral sex on me)."
The victim's mother received a call the following day and was advised of what occurred.
The boy said he was approached by the man, and had been propositioned.
The mother drove the boy towards the Wodonga water tower and the victim pointed Koschel out.
She ripped the man's backpack off when she confronted him.
"She felt so repulsed by the accused she felt physically sick and had to leave," police prosecutor Liam Murdock said.
Police found children's underwear and swimwear in the registered sex offender's parents' home in Hilltop Court.
He told officers he had masturbated into the clothing.
Koschel has priors for abusing children and for child pornography offences.
The 51-year-old will return to court for sentence on April 20.
