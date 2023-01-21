Man sought over Boxing Day fight at the SS&A Club

Police are seeking public assistance to identify a man following a Boxing Day fight at the SS&A Club.
Albury officers have released an image of a man following an affray at the venue.
The man is depicted in a CCTV still wearing a white shirt, grey shorts and thongs.
He has dark hair.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9258.
