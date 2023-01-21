The Border Mail
Man sought over Boxing Day fight at the SS&A Club

By Local News
January 21 2023
An image of the man released by Albury police.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify a man following a Boxing Day fight at the SS&A Club.

