Repeat offender punches boy outside Albury Centrelink in plain sight

A repeat offender has been locked up after attacking a boy outside Albury Centrelink and smashing items in a motel room.
Police were called to the Fountain Court Motel on David Street on Monday to arrest Jesse Lee Crighton.
The 29-year-old had smashed his pregnant partner's phone and broke a window two days earlier while withdrawing from ice.
Crighton, also known as Jesse McKillop, had gotten into an argument with his partner of five months over her failing to offer to make him a coffee.
He smashed her $300 mobile phone into a brick wall, breaking the device, and threw a small table into a window.
He left and the hotel manager was informed of what had occurred.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Crighton, who normally lives in public housing on Thurgoona Street, was found in a different motel room by police during his arrest.
He had been wanted for an assault on a 16-year-old boy outside Centrelink on December 12 last year.
The teenager, who knows Crighton through family links, was outside the building when Crighton told him to "go down the alleyway".
The victim was uncomfortable and stayed in the view of members of the public and security cameras for his safety.
Crighton went into the building and when left, he got into an argument with the teenager.
The victim walked towards Young Street before yelling at Crighton, who grabbed the boy's shirt with two hands.
He punched the 16-year-old multiple times in his face and body.
A security guard witnessed the incident and broke up the pair, with Crighton walking back into Centrelink.
The teenaged victim was previously involved in an alleged screwdriver stabbing against a 16-year-old girl.
That matter remains unresolved in court.
Crighton remains in custody after admitting to charges of assault and property damage following this week's arrest.
The 29-year-old man will return to Albury Local Court on February 27 for sentence.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.