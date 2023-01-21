Man charged over North Albury stabbing to return to court

A man arrested at Albury hospital following a stabbing will return to court on Monday.
Police and paramedics were called when the victim, who is known to Icely, suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
The teenager was taken to Albury hospital after being assessed by paramedics at the scene.
A knife was also recovered at the scene.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The wounds are believed to be non-life threatening.
Icely attended the hospital on Friday and was arrested by police at 2pm.
He was charged with domestic violence related wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The 24-year-old's matter was listed in Wagga Local Court on Saturday.
The matter has been adjourned to Albury Local Court on Monday.
Police are seeking an order for the protection of the teenager in court on Monday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.