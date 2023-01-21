The Border Mail
Man charged over North Albury stabbing to return to court

By Local News
Updated January 21 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:48pm
Dylan Icely was arrested after attending Albury hospital after the incident.

A man arrested at Albury hospital following a stabbing will return to court on Monday.

