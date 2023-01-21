The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Hay fire sparked in shed at Finley, crews bring flames under control

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 21 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A hay shed fire has caused damage at a property in Finley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.