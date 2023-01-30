Wodonga road rage incident ended when man was thrown to the ground

The victim of a road rage assault has described the incident as "cowardly".
Thomas Garner picked up the victim and threw him to the ground during the incident in Wodonga on April 27 last year.
The offender and victim had been on Thomas Mitchell Drive about 2.30pm, with the victim trying to reverse into a parking space near Garner's construction depot.
The Wodonga court recently heard "hand gestures were swapped by both drivers".
Garner's brother approached the victim and they had a brief conversation before Garner picked up the victim and threw him.
The incident, near the Family Vet Centre, left the man with minor grazing and a shoulder injury.
The Wodonga court heard it was a low level assault and Garner was remorseful.
Police considered it a lower level offence and recommended diversion, which would have required the consent of the victim.
But the man made a lengthy statement in court opposing such a move.
He was concerned about a "slap on the wrist for a potentially catastrophic assault on me" and claimed to have been knocked unconscious and "bashed".
"Where in this is any deterrent, where are the consequences of the accused's actions?" the man asked.
"With all due respect your honour, unless you have suffered such an assault, you have little idea of its impact."
The man said he would live with his injures for the rest of his life and urged magistrate Peter Dunn impose a conviction.
"I could have been killed by this cowardly an unprovoked attack," he said.
Garner's lawyer noted words had been exchanged between the pair before the incident.
It was noted the 39-year-old helps out as his children's primary school in the Kiewa Valley and he was keen to avoid a conviction.
"These days people are so entitled," Mr Dunn said.
"People think they can just do what they like.
"Resorting to violence is the last thing anyone should be doing."
But Mr Dunn noted Garner was an upstanding citizen who made a contribution to society "rather than being a passenger in the world".
Garner told the court the incident had occurred during the worst year of his life.
Mr Dunn ordered Garner donate $2000 to the court fund as part of a good behaviour bond, without conviction, and said the matter would be struck out if he remained of good behaviour for one year.
