Man to return to Wangaratta court following dangerous incident in park

A second man will return to court in Wangaratta on Monday after a vehicle was allegedly driven at children at Apex Park.
Both men were allegedly drunk and drove the car at speed, with Bryent allegedly driving at a group of youths and running over a bike.
Both men were separately remanded in custody last week, and Bryent will face court again on Monday.
