"No regrets - not a single one," Wodonga retiree Charlie Caldwell quietly proclaims. And the 92-year-year old has some sage advice for anyone hoping to happily make the same claim at his age.
"I'm a woman's man, I like the ladies' company," Mr Caldwell, who's second wife died 23 years ago said. "I've been looking after myself ... a few flings ... I've met a few lovely ladies at the senior citizens and around the place.
"When I first came to Wodonga there were 6000 people here, now there's just on 50,000 but it's not all my fault."
Life wasn't always beer and skittles for Mr Caldwell who was born at Corryong just as the Great Depression started to have its crippling effects on the social fabric of Australian society.
Growing up on his parents' dairy farm was "tough going" but character building he said.
"There were seven in our family, I had three sisters and three brothers, my parents were farmers and it was pretty tough going in the years of the depression," he said. "Mum and Dad battled, there was no income coming in three months of the year when the cows are out.
"We just relied on what we knew, everyone knew how to cook a rabbit, there was plenty of fishing, we picked our own blackberries and Mum would make blackberry jam, fig jam, plum jam, and dad was a very keen gardener so we ate plenty of veggies.
"We battled through it but one good thing was there was a sense of all of us pulling together, we did what we could."
When Mr Caldwell was nine, he saw first-hand how cruel life in rural Australia could be for some.
"There were tough times, in '39 the big fires come through, the Corryong hills were all alight," he said. "There was no CFA then, that came a bit later, all they had to fight the fires was tree branches, lemon tree branches soaked in water.
"The bushfires in 2019 brought back some bad memories."
Despite some testing times, Mr Caldwell said he never went hungry. Growing up on the farm was a good lesson in self-sufficiency.
"There were plenty of rabbits, Mum was a wonderful cook, she had six different ways to cook lots of things with all my family every Sunday, and it'd be a great feed," he said. "Dad had a smoking room, he'd rub oil and salt on pork to make the bacon. The fish we caught were mainly trout, and you could get cod if you got into the Murray River but you had to have a boat to get out to the middle."
When Mr Caldwell left school, a small building "about a mile and half from home - we didn't have bikes at that time", at the age of 17, he initially tried his hand at farming.
"At one stage I was working with another farmer milking his cows," he said. "I think I was getting six pounds a week, back then it was big money.
"Then when I was 17 I picked up an apprenticeship bricklaying and I was enjoying that too, but I got dermatitis out of it.
"Then when I was 21 I got lucky and was employed by the PMG working with a pick and shovel, there were no mechanical aids in those days.
"I got promoted to a cable joiner then I was promoted after I had a stroke and I sort of kicked on from there, then I got two or three quick promotions mainly because I just liked working and wanted to kick on."
Mr Caldwell became manager of what was then known as Telecom at its Albury operations centre but when the company wanted to move him to an office in Sydney he pulled the pin.
"I stayed with Telecom for 37 years," he said. "What I loved about it was spending so much time outdoors - I took a redundancy before I turned 65 because they wanted to shift me to a Sydney office and I said 'no way I'm not built for that', so I took a redundancy with just seven years to go to retirement."
Mr Caldwell, who coached juniors for most of his later years at Wodonga juniors, now spends most of his time at the Wodonga Senior Citizens Club and the Men's Shed - with a bit of backyard gardening in his spare time.
He said he would love to set up a shelter for young people similar to the Men's Shed to "give youngsters a sense of purpose instead of roaming the streets".
"If anyone asked me what I would do different I would say nothing - absolutely nothing, no regrets," he said. "And I'd advise anyone else, if you don't want to have regrets, don't sit around on your bum and do nothing, get up an about and do something, get up and exercise.
"If there's anything I've learned all this time, I would say the value of honesty and respect and friendship. Especially respect for the ladies."
