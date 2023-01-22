Mate Street shop owners who say a stretch of the street near the Lavington Five Ways has become "a regular haunt for vandals and thugs" have called for more police presence and CCTV cameras.
Paddy's Pizzaria manager Manmohan Singh, whose shopfront was smashed early on Saturday, said he was reluctant to claim the damage on insurance for fear of his premiums drastically rising.
Golden Food Thai owner Steve Phillips said it was "almost comical" how a "crime wave has erupted on this stretch".
"In the past 18 months, the hairdresser has been smashed, the Salvos manager assaulted, the owner of the Chinese restaurant assaulted, there's graffiti everywhere, cars vandalised and someone even stole a copper pipe from the dunny causing flooding," Mr Phillips said.
"We need cameras, they've caught people at Wagga Road, at the BigW, so they work; my question is why aren't there more installed along here?"
Mr Singh said his private CCTV camera in the shop showed that three young people kicked in the glass window at 2.52am on Saturday.
"I rang police to report it, but they didn't come, they took details over the phone" Mr Singh said. "I'm not sure how seriously they take this because it just happens so often.
"I haven't spoken to the insurance company, I will on Monday, but this will certainly affect the excess and premiums.
"It's just been boarded up for now and hopefully it will be properly fixed on Monday."
Another worker at a Mate Street business who asked not to be identified said many people were frustrated at a perceived "lack of attention" to Mate Street.
"In Dean Street there are cameras everywhere and a strong police presence but there's very little of either of those things here," the worker said.
"This has been happening for a long time but in the past year or so, it seems to be getting worse."
