Business people in Albury's Mate Street tired of 'crime spree being ignored'

By Ted Howes
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
The front of the pizza shop on Mate Street was smashed in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture supplied

Mate Street shop owners who say a stretch of the street near the Lavington Five Ways has become "a regular haunt for vandals and thugs" have called for more police presence and CCTV cameras.

