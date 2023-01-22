Corowa derailed St Patrick's hopes of joining North Albury at the top of the ladder with an upset 94-run caning in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
With so much interest on the number of overseas players in CAW, Corowa's English combination Arthur Godsal and Mitchell Wagstaff proved the difference with half-centuries.
The pair produced a 123-run opening stand with Godsal racking up 69 runs from 107 deliveries, while Wagstaff made 65 from 79 balls, including seven boundaries.
No. 3 Matt Grantham continued the top order's domination with 43 as the visitors finished with 8-255.
Emerging quick Josh Murphy took 3-38.
Neil Smith and Matt Crawshaw combined for a 41-run opening stand, but the latter (35) and No. 3 Mitch O'Brien (32) were the only players to pass 17.
Luke Backhouse captured 3-34, while Wagstaff and opening bowler Godsal nabbed two wickets apiece.
Meanwhile, another Englishman in Wodonga Raiders' Tom Powell struck 55 in the total of 142, but East Albury scored a four-wicket win.
Opener Matt Tom backed up his half-century with 48.
Sri Lankan Chanaka Ranaweera claimed 3-33.
And Lavington toppled Wodonga by 63 runs.
Extras top-scored for the visitors with 48, including an astonishing 32 wides.
Mason Brown bowled eight wides, but was otherwise miserly with 3-14, as Wodonga was skittled for 105, with Shayan Shayan grabbing 4-25.
