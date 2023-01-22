The Border Mail
Corowa hammers St Patrick's in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Andrew Moir
Updated January 22 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:04am
Corowa's Arthur Godsal produced a fine double with 69 and 2-22.

Corowa derailed St Patrick's hopes of joining North Albury at the top of the ladder with an upset 94-run caning in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

