Georgia Trenery has always had a dream of running her own business.
It's now a reality for the 22-year-old, who sold cards and candles as a student, after she recently took charge of established Wodonga flower shop PJ's Florist on High Street.
Miss Trenery held an official reopening of the store on Sunday and is excited to see it grow.
"We're the fourth owners and it's been around for about 20 years. We've been trading before this, but we had a grand reopening because we've renovated it," she said.
"We'll be open Monday to Saturday and Sundays we'll be at markets around the area and just see how that goes for a while.
"I've got two other staff at the moment who I found through the small business community. One is a photographer and the other one does personalised signage and I'm training them up to work with me.
"About 80 per cent of the flowers we sell are grown locally. We're trying to support local as much as possible."
Miss Trenery said while she is a creative thinker, she'll undertake training of her own through The Real Florist in Albury to expand her knowledge of flower arrangements.
"I have a general understanding of it, it's just taking my skills and what I have to the next level," she said.
Miss Trenery opted to retain the name of the business given its familiarity with existing customers.
"It's easier for now (to keep the name) because we have an older demographic from the last owners. Hopefully as we get bigger, eventually I want to franchise, so we may change names then," she added.
Miss Trenery is also thrilled to be part of a growing young business community in Wodonga.
"There's heaps of people that don't necessarily have a shopfront, but they do a lot of E-commerce. I absolutely love seeing it," she said.
"I think people just like to see something fresh and new and a bit of a younger perspective on things."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said it was a positive step for the Border city to have another store open in the CBD.
"Getting young people into the city in business is good for business all round," he said.
"Some businesses have relocated to High Street and new shops have opened, which freshens it all up."
The proceeds from all sales of the reopening of PJ's Florist were donated to mental health charities Black Dog Institute and Dolly's Dream.
Miss Trenery said Posie Farm at Talgarno and Albury-based Floresco Brews and Blooms provided flowers free of charge for the cause.
"All of us have unfortunately lost someone to mental health issues and we thought it was fitting to go towards charities to help prevent those kinds of things in future and provide people more support," she said.
