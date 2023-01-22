The Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup's return has been hailed a success on all accounts.
Five pulsating days of basketball took hold of the Border last week, capped by a rocking Lauren Jackson Stadium during the finals and closing ceremony on Saturday.
Local operations manager Paul Gooding was glad to see the bumper event play out without major hinderance, considering its two year hiatus.
"Generally speaking, it went very well," he said.
"There were no major problems and I think the closing ceremony went off with a bang and everyone was pretty happy.
"The finals were all very close; there was a good spread of winners."
Victorian sides featured heavily amongst the winners, including a clean sweep of the top age grand finals.
The under-18 girls' decider was an all Victorian affair, with the Goldminers edging out the Bushrangers by six points.
Kayli Dimarco, Krystal Arnason and Kyra Webb were at their damaging best for the victors as each hit double digits to net their side a 49-43 triumph.
It was even closer in the under-18 boys' big dance as Victorian Bushrangers swung the tides to topple NSW Waratahs 55-50, rectifying an 11 point deficit in the final quarter to clinch the victory.
Other states were also well represented in the gold medal matches, with South Australia and Tasmania and winning finals in the lower age grades.
While they didn't feature in the main finals, Albury-Wodonga Bandits teams kept pace some of the best country players in Australia while the North East Bushrangers had representatives in a number of the Victorian Country outfits.
"They were more than competitive," Gooding said.
"That's all we really ask of them; that they've got decent teams to compete against the state teams so that we don't have walkovers.
"The under-18 boys won quite a few games, they were very good, and across the board the under-16s were very good as well in the boys and girls."
Another aspect which impressed Gooding was the atmosphere during the final day.
"It was a solid crowd; I don't know how many were in there but you couldn't fit anyone else in," he said.
"The roof was lifting."
IN OTHER NEWS:
With the tournament evidently well supported by locals and travelers - including those from New Zealand - the ball is already rolling on preparation for next year's Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.
Gooding noted the cup has garnered interest from other regional areas in terms of hosting, but confirmed it will once again return to the Border in 2024.
"We had a board meeting on Friday night and decided on dates for next year; once again it will be here in Albury-Wodonga," he said.
"Everybody re-booked their accomodation for next year so it's already up and underway.
"The Kiwis have already indicated they'll be back and they're going to try and bring a couple of extra teams next year as well.
"I think generally, everyone was really happy."
