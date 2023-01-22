The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup celebrates excellent return

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 22 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goldminers' Hayley Letts lines up a shot during the gold medal game. She chipped in with five points during the 49-43 victory at Lauren Jackson Stadium.

The Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup's return has been hailed a success on all accounts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.