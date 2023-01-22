Albury's most complete team performance of the season shunted Belvoir down to fifth spot in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The visitors didn't have a player pass 33 or grab a bag of wickets, but still managed a 73-run pounding of a fellow finals contender.
"It's pretty relentless in that top seven pack, it looks like anyone can beat anyone," Albury captain Ross Dixon offered.
Opener Alex Popko scored 33 from 42 deliveries, including two sixes and four boundaries, while extras also contibuted 33, including 26 wides.
Those extra 4.2 overs would prove critical as Albury launched 60 runs from the final five overs.
"The pitch was doing a bit, so it might have made it a little more difficult to control the ball," Dixon confirmed.
"It's not just the extras, but the extra balls you get to face, that allowed us that little push at the end."
No. 6 John Spencer chipped in with 26, but Brandon Diplock (27 not out from 22) and Seb Botes (23no from nine balls), including five boundaries, provided the late impetus.
"We were disciplined enough to have wickets in the shed, that gave the likes of Brandon, Seb and Todd Henderson free rein, that was the plan from the start, to have wickets left so we could go hard," Dixon added.
"That really was the changing of the game, that 20-minute spell, when we went from 149 to 209.
David Perkins finished with 3-45 from 10 overs, although he did bowl nine wides.
The Eagles never threatened the target, with a 34-run partnership for the fifth wicket between top-scorer Joe Cooke (21) and Gus Sinclair (15) the team's highest.
Dixon claimed 3-31, with Diplock (2-21), Kade Brown (2-22) and Botes (2-24) joining last season's leading wicket-taker in the association, Shan Bhaiya, (1-24) in his first game back.
"That's the most balanced attack we've had this season with three front line seamers and two spinners, it was a really collective effort and you can see that with the way both the runs and wickets are split, it was our best team performance of the year," Dixon enthused.
Belvoir went into the round 15 clash in third spot, but could fall out of the top six if results go against it on Saturday.
The Eagles are away to Tallangatta, with the pair holding down fifth and sixth respectively on 45 points.
Meanwhile, Albury moved up one place to fourth, but it hosts North Albury in the grand final re-match in round 16.
The top seven (with seven matches left) is: North Albury 63, St Patrick's 57, Lavington 51, Albury 48, Belvoir 45, Tallangatta 45; East Albury 42,
