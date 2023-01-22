The Border Mail
Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer's 2023 lineup keen to break fundraising record for Cancer Council NSW

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 22 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer MCs Bronwyn Robertson and Shane McDowall with Andrea Lever, Sally Smith, Rachel Alexander, Matt Kean, Greta Guerin, Steve McLennan, Jason Strauss, Kellie Howard, Andrew Reid and Nick Politis. Picture supplied

Ten Border personalities are setting a high bar as they seek to break the record for one of the region's biggest annual cancer fundraisers.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

