Ten Border personalities are setting a high bar as they seek to break the record for one of the region's biggest annual cancer fundraisers.
Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer was officially launched for 2023 at Albury's Albion Hotel on Friday night where the lineup revealed its goal was to beat the $300,000 donation to Cancer Council NSW achieved by last year's group.
Albury Airport team leader Nick Politis will learn a hip-hop routine for the ninth annual event on May 12, but admitted he is way out of his comfort zone.
"It was exciting to see everyone as a group all together, ready to commit ourselves to raise as much funds as we can for the battle against cancer for the Cancer Council," he said.
"There was a lot of hype and the collectiveness and collaboration to try and break the record was really great to see. It's been running for eight years and this team is pretty excited about trying to set a new record.
"Why limit ourselves if we can say the sky's the limit and set the bar higher?
"You probably know me as the man that always wear suits and is very regimented. It's a big challenge for me learning how to dance."
Mr Politis said he will dedicate his performance to family friend Fiona O'Brien, who was diagnosed with cancer last October.
"It's a horrible disease, so it's great supporting the Cancer Council's campaigns and their efforts for early detection and the high care they give to those going through cancer," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Chief executive of employment agency Squad, Kellie Howard, said friendships had already been formed among the group of stars.
"There's some friendly competition, but at the same time, everyone is very willing to help each other out," she said.
"We've got some great banter happening and some good laughs already, so I think it should be a really great lead-up. I think we'll all have a lot of fun."
Ms Howard has had family members die from cancer and others still in battles with the disease, which motivated her to hit the dance floor.
"There's not one person you talk to these days that hasn't had some sort of experience with cancer, whether they're immediately affected or know someone that has been," she said.
"I'm very big on helping the community and seeing people come together. If you can promote these things, but promote them in a lighthearted way, I think that's a really great way to do it.
"Creating awareness and helping those that need support is vital and that's what the Cancer Council does."
Ms Howard did calisthenics in her school years and will perform theatrical ballroom at this year's event.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.