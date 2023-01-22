It's neck and neck at the pinnacle of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's District first grade, with Yackandandah and Baranduda exacting similar wins to sit level on 51 points after nine outings.
Yackandandah is still chasing the Rangers on Net Run Rate, despite a convincing 66-run win over Kiewa.
The victors were carried through to 6/226 thanks to half centuries from middle order batters Cameron Evans and Michael Walker.
Kiewa's Bryan De Vries (57) matched their efforts on the chase, but with wickets falling around him the hosts were unable to christen their new rooms with a win as they fell short.
Aaryn Daniels (3-36) bowled brilliantly for Yackandandah.
Over at Baranduda, the Rangers cruised along to complete a 103-run beating of Eskdale.
Much like their co-tenants on the ladder's top rung, Baranduda was quarterbacked by its middle order as Vince Moran (68) and Dan Dixon (65 not out) belted important knocks to carry the Rangers to a defendable total.
Eskdale were no match for the brilliance of Mitchell Ryan, who had a day out with the ball to collect 5-15 and put the clamps on the visitors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Elsewhere, Mt Beauty United continued its onslaught with a six-wicket win over Howlong as Jake Styles starred with a five-for.
Lastly, Barnawartha-Chiltern got the job done against Bethanga, prevailing by three runs.
