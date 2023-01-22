The Border Mail
District first grade leaders both pick up wins in round 13

By Liam Nash
Updated January 22 2023
Yackandandah bat Michael Walker produced a 67-run cameo against Kiewa. Picture by James Wiltshire

It's neck and neck at the pinnacle of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's District first grade, with Yackandandah and Baranduda exacting similar wins to sit level on 51 points after nine outings.

