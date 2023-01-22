Tallangatta retained its spot in the top six with a thrilling two-wicket win over New City on Saturday in the highest credentialled match in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's 165-year history.
New City had four players boasting first-class experience in coach Daryl Tuffey (91 games), joining English county club Northamptonshire captain Luke Procter (124), South African Eben Botha (5) and debutant Simon Kerrigan (124).
Kerrigan played one Test against Australia in 2013, while Tuffey played 26 for New Zealand.
Tallangatta's Sri Lankan international Dilhara Lokuhettige has 146 games of first class experience, meaning the teams had 490, while his team-mate Shoaib Shaikh has played Indian Premier League.
To highlight how incredible that many first class games is, the powerful Newcastle District Cricket Association - clearly the state's best standard outside Sydney's NSW Premier Cricket - had 282 across all games.
"It's definitely a lot of high profile names and I think a lot of us were really up for it because we knew we'd be playing some really good cricketers, when you're playing good players, you rise to it," Tallangatta speedster Sam Stephens explained.
A lot of us were really up for it ... we'd be playing some really good cricketers.- Sam Stephens
New City was skittled on a lively home wicket for just 57, with Procter (14) and Scott (11) the only players to post double figures.
Stephens nabbed 5-27 and Lokuhettige 4-10.
The Bushies slumped to 8-45, before the game's oldest player in 50-year-old Andrew Lade (10 not out) and Stephens (2no) saw the team home.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Procter was the Phoenix's leading wicker-taker with 3-14, whille Northants' team-mate Kerrigan had 0-5 from 2.2 overs.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.