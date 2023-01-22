Overseas players have dominated the headlines recently and while a number played crucial roles, it was a home grown speedster and a veteran who guided Tallangatta to a nerve-wracking win over New City on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Sam Stephens captured 5-27 from 10 overs, joining ex-Sri Lankan international Dilhara Lokuhettige (4-10) as the chief destroyers, before Andrew Lade provided the cool head with 10 not out.
Chasing just 57, the visitors were 8-45 until Lade and Stephens produced their team's second highest partnership of 13.
"I don't think there's anyone else in the comp you'd want coming in when your team's in a bit of strife, like that, the boys were still pretty nervous," Stephens said of Lade.
The 50-year-old is a CAW Hall of Famer and while he's naturally not one of the association's best players, like he was through the late 1980s, 90s and 2000s, he's never lost that composure and ability to quickly calculate what's needed in tense situations.
Forner English Test cricketer Simon Kerrigan debuted for New City, but had minimal impact, falling to Stephens for a sixth-ball duck, while finishing with 0-5 from 2,2 overs.
"It probably wasn't the wicket for him, there was no turn as such, but he was still good through the air," Stephens praised.
"I tried to slog him for six and missed, I still don't know how it didn't bowl me (laughs).
"The wicket was pretty moist, the kind of pitch where you walked on it and your spikes went straight through, as a bowler you have that feeling, 'this is going to be good', it was a good toss to win, whioever batted first it was always going to be hard yakka."
Shoaib Shaikh was the game's top-scorer with 27.
