Albury Tigers have leapfrogged Northside Stingrays to earn second spot on the Ovens Murray Water Polo table in A-grade women.
A cagey match held largely in the balance was split open in the third quarter, as Kira Dawson and Matilda Smith struck for the Tigers to gain a three goal buffer.
Though Stingray Rebecca Madew completed her hat trick in the final term, it wouldn't be enough as Tigers clinched the win 5-3.
The other women's tie saw Wodonga oust Pool Pirates 11-6, headlined by a six goal performance from Phillipa Barclay.
In A-grade men, Albury Tigers rallied to produce a standout second half and stun Sharks 11-6.
While holding a narrow one goal advantage heading into the main break, the Tigers turned up the heat to fire home eight goals in the last two quarters to claw back some ground on the second placed Sharks.
Tom Duck was at the races having hit the back of the net four times during the win, while Henry Clark starred with three for Sharks.
Elsewhere, Development put up a tough fight but were no match for Northside Stingrays, losing 15-4.
