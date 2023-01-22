The Border Mail
Albury Tigers defeat Northside Stingrays in low scoring game

By Liam Nash
Updated January 22 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:35pm
Kira Dawson. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Tigers have leapfrogged Northside Stingrays to earn second spot on the Ovens Murray Water Polo table in A-grade women.

