The top three sides in Ovens and Murray A1 pennant extended their push for finals with dominant displays on Saturday in Ovens and Murray Bowls.
Wodonga travelled to Rutherglen and was faultless in a 57 shot win.
Josh Rudd (29-10, Kylie Whitehead (26-9) and Ray Moon (30-14) were outstanding, while Jason King also had a five-shot victory.
It was similar at Wangaratta, where the third-placed home side accounted for Myrtleford 124-63.
Ethan Fruend was at his brilliant best with a thumping 26-shot rink win with support from Ian Brimblecombe (34-14).
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort hosted an understrength Benalla and won 102-61 to keep it within touch of leaders Wodonga .
Scott Widdison and James Leferve led the home team superbly.
Troy Williams won a tight battle 22-19, while Sam Beaton was Benalla's winning rink.
And Kiewa toppled Yarrawonga.
The local outfit made the most of that home ground advantage as Jude Bartel's rink (25-12) was in great touch .
Bill James (23-15), Dale Mastenbrook (22-14) and Rob Bartel (21-18) also steered their rinks to victory.
The win was important for Kiewa and gives some breathing space ahead of Myrtleford and Yarrawonga from a potential relegation, with only three games remaining.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, the Albury and District Bowling Association started its season on Saturday, with North Albury and Lavington playing out a draw in grade three.
