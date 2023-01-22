A full faceted showing from Brock-Burrum put Osborne to the sword on Saturday, launching the Saints into the lead following the Hume first grade epic.
Darcy I'Anson's blazing form with bat in hand paired with a well-rounded display from Keith Tallent secured the Saints bragging rights as the side picked up a 75-run victory on the road, shunting Osborne out of pole position.
Skipper Trent I'anson was chuffed after what was Brock-Burrum's most important win of the current campaign.
"Most people chipped in with the bat and Darcy (I'Anson) had a really good innings - he made 70 odd off what would've only been 30 balls at the end to give us a really good total," he said.
"I think everyone bowled pretty well, nearly everyone would've got a wicket so it was a pretty good all round performance."
Stepping out onto a tidy Osborne deck, Tallent wasted little time in accumulating a score despite losing opening partner Matthew Heagney for eight.
Osborne captain Ed Perryman removed Tallent for 39 and Trent I'Anson for 26, but it only prompted Darcy I'Anson to pick up the pace - which is exactly what he did.
The Saints' number four blasted an unbeaten 72 at a wicked strike rate, and Joshua Koschitzke served a handy purpose at the other end to guide the side through to 6/200.
Koschitzke put the bat down and picked up the ball with similar fervour as he first sent Lachlan Lane walking for a duck and Thomas Howard for not many more, before Osborne began to dig in.
Perryman brothers Ed and Joe ventured into the 30s, however once both were out the hosts struggled to keep the run rate ticking and ultimately ran out of steam to finish the innings on 8-125.
Tallent took four poles on the day, while Adam I'Anson got a well-earned scalp at the death.
Though happy to go top, Brock-Burrum's skipper acknowledged plenty of work is yet to come in the final three games with a bye awaiting this coming weekend.
"We're happy with where we're sitting but we've got to keep winning because it's still pretty even up the top; I don't think Rand have lost a game either," I'Anson said.
"We'll keep trying to win and make sure we get a second chance."
Rand extended its winning form at home, chasing down Henty's meagre total with seven wickets to spare.
The Swampies struggled to fire with the willow and could only stump up 89 runs, allowing Rand's top order to let loose and finish the job in just 22 overs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jarmas Teesdale did the bulk of the damage with 39 runs before he was bowled, while Bryce Swift brought it home with 24 not out.
Finally, The Rock Yerong Creek posted a strong score of 6/211 to beat Holbrook.
