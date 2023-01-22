St Patrick's must adopt North Albury's 'nothing to fear' attitude if it's to progress past Tuesday night's T20 semi-final in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Hoppers have long been king of the crunch moments, snatching victories when defeat looked likely.
'They play with no fear, they've got guys that take the game on, they back their depth and they've got the mindset that if one guy misses out, the next bloke will do it," Patties' opening bat Matt Crawshaw revealed.
"We have to back our depth, we've got good players right the way down."
The teams met in the first weekend of last year's 50-over finals, where North proved too strong, chasing down the visitors' 156 with four wickets left.
Ash Borella struck his highest score in 14 months, to that point, with 85, so Patties' attack, led by coach Liam Scammell and spinners Dean Nicholson and Tendai Chisoro, will have to control the Hoppers' batting, including coach Matt Condon and Riverina rep Ben Fulford.
St Pat's will host the game from 5pm, while Tallangatta hosts Lavington.
