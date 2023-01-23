Shop owners on Mate Street say they are tired of their stores being vandalised and broken into, and people being harassed and assaulted.
The North Albury business operators have called for a higher police presence, more CCTV cameras and better street lighting.
After a glass window at Paddy's Pizzaria was smashed in the early hours of Saturday morning, The Border Mail spoke with several Mate Street business owners who all said late night problems had escalated in the past 18 months, saying the area "desperately needed a new police station".
While Albury Council said CCTV coverage in the area would "continue in its current state until a further report was presented", NSW Police did not respond to requests for comment as to whether a new police station was being considered.
North Albury Newsagency owner Bhavna Kerai said she had almost given up reporting incidents of shoplifting and newspaper bundle theft.
"There have been several break-ins too - the chemist was broken into recently. All the shopkeepers along Mate Street are so sick of this but I really don't know what the answer is," Mrs Kerai said.
"A lot of people are saying a new police station with a greater police presence at night would help deter these people. Stealing newspapers is one thing, but the worst thing is getting harassed walking to our cars."
Golden Food Thai owner Steve Phillips described the situation as a "crime spree".
"In the past 18 months, the hairdresser has been smashed, the Salvos manager assaulted, the owner of the Chinese restaurant assaulted, there's graffiti everywhere, and cars are vandalised," he said.
Style on Mate manager Rabin Lamichhane said shopkeepers wanted to send a clear message that a new police station was needed.
"I was assaulted about six months ago," Mr Lamichhane said. "These young people were drinking beer and I was hit on the head with a bottle. The camera on the street wasn't any good, I still don't know if they caught the people who hit me.
"There's no question about it - a new police station would definitely help what is a chronic situation."
Albury Council chief executive officer Frank Zaknich said there were 49 cameras installed in and around the Lavington CBD precinct.
"The Lavington CCTV cameras began operating in March 2022, after an extension of the network from the Albury CBD," Mr Zaknich said.
"Council resolved in October 2022 that the public CCTV system will continue in its current state until a further report is presented to council detailing how objective 1 in the CCTV code of practice and standard operating procedure can be evaluated and met.
"This objective includes levels of crime activity, supporting police crime response and evidence gathering, and improving perceptions of public safety and confidence."
"In 2020, council carried out a city-wide streetlight replacement program, removing outdated halogen lamps and replacing them with new LED style lamps, leading to both lower maintenance and running costs, along with higher lighting levels.
"Lighting on private property remains the responsibility of property owners, and when development applications are received, minimum lighting standards are noted as part of the conditions of consent."
