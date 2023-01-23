The Border Mail

Tallangatta pace bowler Sam Stephens in career-best form

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tallangatta's Sam Stephens celebrates the dismissal of New City's dangerous Eben Botha for four runs on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Tallangatta quick Sam Stephens believes he's in career-best form in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.