Tallangatta quick Sam Stephens believes he's in career-best form in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
And the left-armer's recent spells means he will be as important as any player in the last two months.
Stephens destroyed New City's star-studded top order in snaring 5-27 on a lively wicket last Saturday, including Englishman Luke Procter for a top-scoring 14.
"He was batting really well, leaving everything you could because the ball was zipping around a bit and swinging," Stephens explained.
"The over before we tried to bump him out, but that wasn't a good tactic, it wasn't very dangerous and they weren't that well directed either.
"So we went back to pitching it up and it nipped back through the gate a little bit, he might have inside edged it as well."
The fact that Stephens was able to change tactics, and then dismiss the Phoenix's best bat, is another indication of his ability to adapt to the situation.
And New City was again in the firing line in the last round of the T20 regular season on January 10.
The home side looked like causing an upset against the Bushies before Stephens claimed free-scoring Eben Botha for 32 and coach Daryl Tuffey (0) in successive balls to steal the momentum.
The 29-year-old was an enormously popular recipient of life membership at the Bushies' presentation night last March, which included 12 years of a 70-minute trip from his home near Tintaldra in the Upper Murray.
But his current form has those inside and outside the club maintaining his form has never been better.
"I think so, some days the ball just goes where you want it to, but some other days you bowl well and get smashed all over the park, so it's nice to bowl half-decent and get some wickets as well," he suggested.
The Bushies hold down the last spot in the top six, just half a win ahead of East Albury.
With seven rounds left, leaders North Albury is safe as it sits three and a half wins clear of East.
Second-placed St Patrick's is 15 points ahead of the Crows, so it should be safe, barring a late season collapse.
It leaves five teams battling for the final four spots.
While Stephens' bowling will be critical, the form of opening bat Shoaib Shaikh, particularly on that tricky New City wicket, shows he's also in top form.
Shaikh was the only player in the match to pass 14, hitting 27 as the Bushies edged home by two wickets.
"He played a good knock," Stephens explained.
"He didn't try to take them on, he just waited for anything that was too short and hit square of the wicket.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Normally he would play aggressively, hit down the ground, but a couple of others tried that and were nicking off or top-edging."
