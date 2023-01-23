An ever-increasing number of credit card and easy-finance applications has sparked concern that Border residents are sinking deeper and deeper into debt.
But financial professionals from Hume Bank and UnitingCare in Albury said it was notable that such debt accumulation was less about impulse buying than it was about surviving week-to-week.
"The buy now, pay later transaction volumes are increasing month-by- month here on the Border," Hume chief innovation officer Jason Woolhouse said.
"When used with control it's a fantastic, convenient solution.
"But it's also encouraging and enticing customers to spend more, which is what we keep a watchful eye on."
Mr Woolhouse said this type of buying on credit had now become a staple of consumer spending.
"If customers use it in a negative way, this might affect future lending where things matter such as a home loan," he said.
"We need to look at things such as Afterpay and payday loans as a formal obligation and there are ramifications if people are not using it with control."
Mr Woolhouse said since interest rates had been "on the surge", banks such as Hume had had to be vigilant with customers when approving loans - especially for the potential stress that may ensue.
"Although we haven't seen or experienced a concerning increase in credit card applications we still need to watch these things," he said.
"I genuinely believe customers need to plan before, not after, and 2023 is the year to be in control."
IN OTHER NEWS:
UnitingCare financial counsellor Kaily Goodsell said increases in living costs weren't matching people's wages, which in turn meant people were being left with no choice but to apply for credit.
"People need to read between the lines - keep away from payday loans as much as you can," she said.
Mrs Goodsell said although the temptation to assess fast and easy money could feel difficult to resist, people needed to understand their financial position first.
"We see all types of people, and before you know it all this money is going out to creditors and people are struggling to pay for food or their rent," she said.
"There's plenty of help available out there, but people need to make decisions ahead of time so they don't fall on hard times and (have to seek help) after the matter."
Mr Woolhouse said people were also dipping into their savings accounts.
Anyone needing free advice on financial matters can contact UnitingCare on (02) 6021 7099.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.