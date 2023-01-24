The Border Mail
Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize 2023 offers record prizemoney

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize artistic director Joy Schmidt is anticipating 450 entries vying for record prizemoney in this year's event, which runs from March 10-19.

