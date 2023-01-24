MORE than 450 entries are expected in this year's Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize, vying for a record prize pool.
With more than $14,000 in prizemoney on offer, the competition is expected to draw artistic talent from as far away as Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, South Australia, Western Australia as well as the North East and Riverina.
The sixth annual Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize runs at the Memorial Hall from March 10 to 19.
It coincides with the Tastes of Rutherglen food and wine festival run by North East winemakers over the Victorian March Labour Day weekend.
Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize artistic director Joy Schmidt said the event supported artists and encouraged tourism during a period when Victorians were exploring new destinations closer to home.
She said artist entries closed on February 10.
"We are anticipating over 450 entries with a record prize pool of $14,350," she said.
The youth entry prizes total $750.
The Art Prize opens with a cocktail party at the Memorial Hall in High Street on Friday, March 10, when winners will be announced and art sales start.
The Art Prize categories will be painting/mixed media x 2 - $4000; photography/open x 1 - $2000; photography/landscape x1 $2000; work on paper x 1 - $2000; 3D small artwork x 1- $2000; youth award x 3 - $750; and other awards x $1600.
Artist entry forms are available at artsrutherglen.com.au.
