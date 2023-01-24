A magistrate has issued a stern warning to a Wangaratta man to "pull his head in" when it comes to dealing with people, or risk longer stretches of imprisonment.
The court heard the offences relating to intervention orders happened in March and October last year, while the charge of stalking related to an employee at a mobile phone shop in Wangaratta in November and December
Dunn's first visit to the business was on November 23, when he had a 15 to 20-minute interaction with the female employee. He continued to return, and police alleged he told the victim "you are hot", "you are sexy" and "you look good today".
IN OTHER NEWS
Later that day, police were taking a statement from staff when they saw Dunn ride past on his bike. He was arrested for stalking and during a search, a serrated-edge kitchen knife was found.
He denied making sexual comments to the victim, and said he sought her out "because she does the job properly".
"He is not well regarded, and finds it difficult to make friends," she said. "As soon as someone behaves politely to him in Wangaratta, he often forms an attachment."
She said his home had been targeted by squatters during his periods of incarceration, and that he hoped to leave Wangaratta where there are "ongoing issues".
Mr Mithen told Dunn he faced further and more significant jail terms if he did not change his behaviour.
"You're just going to have to mend your ways because if you keep doing this ... these periods of detention are going to get longer," he told Dunn
"Pull your head in, and deal with people in a good-natured way.
"This stalking behaviour, if you continue to do that and put people under an apprehension of fear, you're just going to find yourself in custody longer and longer and longer. It's not a threat, it's a reality."
Dunn was sentenced to the 52 days in custody that he has already served. He agreed to a two-year protection order for the employee he had harassed.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.