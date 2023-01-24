The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Phillip Dunn pleads guilty to stalking but denies he made sexual remarks to employee at phone shop in Wangaratta

Updated January 24 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Dunn appeared via videolink from custody at Wangaratta court on Monday, accused of stalking and breaching intervention orders.

A magistrate has issued a stern warning to a Wangaratta man to "pull his head in" when it comes to dealing with people, or risk longer stretches of imprisonment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.