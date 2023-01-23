The Border Mail
Star Lachlan Vickery recovers in Melbourne hospital after horrific attack

By Ted Howes
Updated January 23 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 6:30pm
Kim Vickery and her rising tennis star son Lachlan pictured on Monday morning in a Melbourne hospital. Picture supplied

Rising tennis star Lachlan Vickery who is recovering in hospital after an horrific hit-and-run in Wodonga last week is expected to be back on his feet in a fortnight.

