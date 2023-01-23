Rising tennis star Lachlan Vickery who is recovering in hospital after an horrific hit-and-run in Wodonga last week is expected to be back on his feet in a fortnight.
Speaking to The Border Mail from her son's bedside, mum Kim Vickery said the teenager wanted to thank the Albury-Wodonga community for their kindness and messages of support.
Mrs Vickery said her son "would never blame Wodonga" for the assault as he started to recover from his trauma, but said he was disappointed at what she described as "a terrible setback".
"He was meant to meet both of his sponsors on Monday at the Australian Open," she said. "Obviously, he couldn't do that because he was in hospital so he was very disappointed.
"It's only been two days since his surgery and he's got about 12 months of recovery ahead of him - this has taken a lot away from him."
Vickery had placed second in the final of the main singles draw of the Victorian Junior Grass Court Championships last Saturday week when, just hours later, he was mowed down by a van as he walked with friends on Melrose Drive. The alleged driver faces drug possession charges.
Mrs Vickery said her son expects to be in Melbourne for the next two weeks before heading to his hometown of Rockhampton for ongoing treatment.
"The doctor is expected to discharge him anywhere between 10 to 14 days and then we can all go back to Rockhampton for his follow-up procedures," she said.
"The surgeon here is recommending a surgeon for us in Brisbane."
Vickery underwent a skin flap operation which involved removing a section of skin from his leg to replace the section that was "gloved" when his foot was run over by the van.
Kim Vickery said the teenager was initially traumatised by the experience but was looking to the future. She said her son "had a good mindset" and was "determined to get back onto the court".
"They've told us it'll be anywhere between six to 12 months before he can set foot back onto a court," she said.
"So he's facing a very slow recovery but I have no doubt in my mind that he will get back there.
"And he's very lucky. He's got a lot of support, there are so many people in the tennis community and also from Albury-Wodonga who have sent messages to him, he's very grateful for that."
Mrs Vickery said she prayed that "justice is served, because I don't want anybody in the Albury-Wodonga community to have to endure what we've had to endure".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"So many people have been absolutely amazing but we still can't believe this has happened," she said.
"The kids were there for the two weeks prior and they never had an issue, they were having a terrific time and loving Albury-Wodonga.
"There were no issues at all, it was just a very unfortunate thing that happened - it just came out of nowhere, absolutely out of nowhere."
Tennis coach David "Lefty" Wright, who has known the Vickery family more than a decade, said Lachlan Vickery was "an extraordinary player".
"It's definitely a setback for him but knowing Lachy like he'll bounce back bigger and better than ever," Mr Wright said.
"At this point he's frustrated more than anything, you know, like, just the way things turned out. We're all thinking of Lachy."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.