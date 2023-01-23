Trainer Geoff Duryea is still coming to grips with the sudden passing of one of the stable's all-time favourite gallopers in Stacey Lee.
Sadly Stacey Lee had to be euthanised in the lead-up to Christmas with Duryea preferring not to go into details of what caused her premature death.
The queen of the stable was only 14 with the average mare living well into their 20s.
"It was heartbreaking," Duryea said.
"It was one of the toughest decisions I've had to make to have her euthanised but undoubtedly the right decision because we didn't want to see her suffer.
"All the owners got together and it was unanimous that we had no other choice."
Affectionately known as 'Jade' around the stable, Duryea originally purchased Stacey Lee for $20,000 at the 2009 Inglis Australian Select Weanling Sale.
She was out of the mare Curio Jade and shares the same sire as Black Caviar in Bel Esprit.
"We've basically had her since day dot," he said.
"She was a nice looking foal and I've always had the opinion that the Bel Esprit fillies are superior to the Bel Esprit males.
"She always had a beautiful nature around the stable.
"From memory I think I paid a bit more than $20,000 for her and obviously she has repaid that more than that 100 times over."
After two unplaced runs as a two-year-old, Stacey Lee showed a glimpse of her true potential after winning her maiden at Albury by almost 10-lengths as a three-year-old.
Heavily supported in betting by the stable, Stacey Lee was crunched into an odds-on favourite and won by one of the biggest margins ever witnessed at Albury racecourse.
"We were confident she would win but no in my wildest dreams did I think she would demolish the field by that much," Duryea recalled.
"We were laughing all the way to the bank that day after having a big crack at her in the betting ring.
"It's funny thinking back about it because her foal, Front Page, did something similar at Albury as a young horse when he also won by almost 10-lengths."
Stacey Lee was a talented but injury-prone mare who won five races and was placed on a further three occasions from 20-starts and more than $70,000 in prizemoney.
She proved competitive in city class with a couple of minor placings.
"She should have won a race in town in my opinion," he said.
"Stacey Lee started favourite one night at Moonee Valley but one of the apprentice jockeys caused a stack of interference and she copped the backwash of it all and lost all chance.
"She was placed in town on a couple of occasions but I always thought she deserved to win one in town."
Duryea said wonky knees prevented Stacey Lee from reaching her true potential.
"I always thought Stacey Lee was a talented but injury-prone galloper," he said.
"She had bad knees and unfortunately a lot of the Bel Esprit progeny are plagued by leg and knee issues."
Stacey Lee ran her final race at Wodonga on Gold Cup day in 2013 before commencing her career as a broodmare.
"Once her racing days were over, I said to the boys in the syndicate that raced her 'we should be buying her for her potential as a broodmare', Duryea recalled.
"I've had a lot of mares come and go through the stable during my time as a trainer.
"But Stacey Lee was the only mare that I had that went close to breaking the 10-second barrier for a furlong in town.
"When horses can do that, it's not a fluke.
"So she had that turn of foot and there's always a fair chance that she could pass that trait on to her progeny.
"And touch wood, she did."
History says that Duryea's prediction that Stacey Lee would be a hit in the breeding barn proved to be more than prophetic.
Her first foal, News Girl, who was a daughter of Magnus, was a highly talented galloper who was a five-time winner and placed in four of her 18 starts with earnings of $339,800
News Girl finished second in the Group III Kevin Hayes Stakes.
She was also nosed out by Sylvia's Mother in the Listed Bellmaine Stakes at Caulfield after winning her two previous starts on the track.
News Girl ran her last race in May 2020 and was sold as a broodmare the following year for $375,000.
Stacey Lee's second foal is Front Page, was also sired by Magnus but is a gelding.
The striking chestnut has already amassed more than $1.3-million from six career wins from 15-starts.
Front Page notched an all-the-way victory in the $2-million The Kosciuszko at Randwick last October and is back in work at Duryea's stable ahead of an Autumn campaign.
Stacey Lee also produced an unraced 3YO Dundeel filly named Deeling Aces which was sold for $220,000 at the 2021 Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale.
Duryea is the trainer of Stacey Lee's 2YO Rubick filly Group Chat which is also unraced.
The last foal of Stacey Lee is a full sister to Front Page and News Girl, which was foaled on September 18.
"I'm not really fond of the name Group Chat, but my wife Maureen came up with it," Duryea said.
"But you can see how lucky we've been as a stable to have had Stacey Lee as both a race horse and as a broodmare, she has been a ripper for us.
"Not only her but her progeny which have also been good to the stable financially.
"But it's the life changing moments and priceless memories that she gave us that we cherish the most.
"It's devastating to know that I will never be able to pat her again.
"I just feel fortunate that I got to train her and will be forever grateful for what she was able to do for the stable."
