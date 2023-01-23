The Border Mail

Trainer Geoff Duryea coming to grips with the passing of Stacey Lee

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 23 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Geoff Duryea-trained Stacey Lee in full-flight. Sadly for the Duryea stable, Stacey Lee sadly passed away before Christmas but is fondly remembered for her deeds on and off the track.

Trainer Geoff Duryea is still coming to grips with the sudden passing of one of the stable's all-time favourite gallopers in Stacey Lee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.