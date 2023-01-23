YOUR SAY: A new Australia Day date must be neutral to all concerned

Well, it's that time of the year where it's beat down Australia Day because of things that happened many years ago by no one who is alive today.
Those things that happened are regrettable, hurtful and damaging, therefore we need to learn from them.
The Australian taxpayer spends billions of dollars annually attempting to brighten the future of our Aboriginal people through educational scholarships and business grants.
Unfortunately, all we hear about and see are the T-shirts, Welcome to Country galas and window dressing "Indigenous Days" in the cricket and football etc.
It's time to move on and be truly invested in improving Indigenous lives through responsible co-operative management, not vote grabbing one-offs or superficial feel-good moments.
The real truth is the current government can legislate change now without the need of a referendum, but seems hell bent on this vote-grabbing exercise which will achieve no change at all.
Will this legislation be introduced if the Voice referendum fails?
I bet it will in order to get another term in power by the current government; we are being used as pawns in a political game.
Let's allocate a different day as Australia Day, one that must be neutral to all concerned, one that can be celebrated as a truly national day by all, regardless of creed, and not give a voice to negativity.
There is growing discontent with the current date, which only represents the start of a British penal colony.
The Brits were kicked out of America and desperately needed somewhere else. If we can choose a date which represents the birth of Australia as a nation that would be an enormous plus.
Coincidentally, in the same paper where Charlie talked about the importance of respecting women, cartoonist Broelman made the point about what can happen to many women in the public eye.
