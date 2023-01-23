A leading Cricket Albury-Wodonga player believes clubs should be restricted to only one import.
Albury's grand final all-rounder Kade Brown doesn't agree with the current two-import rule.
However, he stressed it's nothing against the overseas-born players, arguing he's remained good friends with former team-mate and Scottish player Chris Sole after his sensational debut year in 2016-17.
"We've played the last two years (due to COVID restrictions) without them," Brown offered.
While the association has long had overseas-born players, there's never been this consistently high standard, with New City fielding two Northamptonshire county players in Luke Procter and Simon Kerrigan last Saturday.
There's more than 20 overseas-born players in first grade, but not all are imports.
"As per our rules, an import is defined as a player that a club brings out here from overseas, specifically to play cricket," CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac said.
That means a club can sign a non-Australian, playing in Melbourne, as a recruit and not an import.
The obvious fear is too many imports could take the position of club juniors, but anecdotal evidence indicates there's not as many youngsters sticking with the sport.
"I get that, I really do, there always has been and always will be an issue with losing kids between 16 and 20, I don't know the answer to that one, I'm sure there's a lot of people higher up than me that probably don't know the answer," Brown explained.
"This is probably the hard thing with the one-day cricket is that there's probably not enough room in the 50-over game to give a young kid a go."
Brown debuted in the 80-over era when there were more opportunities for an emerging player.
CAW has considered implementing a player points system to best guarantee an even competition and clubs remaining financially sound.
