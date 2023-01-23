A new bus stop in central Albury is creating traffic management and safety chaos, say neighbouring business owners who warned against the installation.
The bus stops on either side of the east end of Smollett Street were installed over the weekend as part of plans to improve public transport reliability in the region, with increased services starting from Monday.
MWS Wealth Professionals director Brent Barber, whose shopfront is a few doors up from one of the newly installed stops, said he and other businesses had returned to work on Monday to "chaos".
"We didn't get the notification," Mr Barber said.
"All of a sudden we have two new bus stops which are creating chaos with the traffic flow this morning. No doubt there will be more when school gets back up and running.
"All the businesses are not happy campers in Smollett Street," he said.
Mr Barber said he was concerned the disruption or risk would increase when students returned to school next week.
"When you come out of the Officeworks car park, if there is a bus there, you can't see anything," Mr Barber said.
"You cannot be confident of getting out of the car park. It has obscured any vision.
"There is certainly a danger that increases the chances of an accident occurring because vision is impaired," he said.
In November project managers Transport for NSW [TfNSW] sought feedback from select Smollett Street businesses it identified would be most impacted by the proposed public transport development, including Albury Automotive, OfficeWorks and the Clifton Motel.
Albury Automotive co-owner Leanne Boys said the three businesses had made a timely submission to TfNSW, stating that Railway Parade would be a safer and more appropriate location. TfNSW agreed in a January letter, saying it was "working towards implementing" a stop at Railway Parade as the "preferred" location.
"Putting them out here was supposed to only be a temporary fix but we don't know how long for," Ms Boys said.
"It is very disruptive to the businesses around here."
TfNSW and Albury Council agreed that Smollett Street was a short-term location to get the public transport project off the ground on time; however, no detail on the length of time "interim" is considered has been confirmed.
Mr Barber said he was concerned that changes to the area suggested it may be more permanent, and the bus stop could stay in the location for a protracted period.
Ms Boys said she hoped to receive an update from the department and council in the coming days.
"I don't think it is very safe out there," she said
