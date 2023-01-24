The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Albury Council shows lack of vision through lack of EV chargers

By Letters to the Editor
January 25 2023 - 9:30am
Then-Albury Council deputy mayor Amanda Cohn and NRMA executive general manager of motoring Nell Payne open the electric vehicle fast charging station in the Kiewa Street car park in February 2020.

Lack of EV chargers embarrassing

It's embarrassing that Albury has the same amount of functioning EV fast chargers as Holbrook, which has a population of less than 2000.

