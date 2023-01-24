It's embarrassing that Albury has the same amount of functioning EV fast chargers as Holbrook, which has a population of less than 2000.
Albury City Council has wasted at least $50,000 of ratepayer funds placing a charger that has not worked for over 12 months out at the waste management facility. This could be a small source of revenue for our city, and instead is a wasted and depreciating resource.
The council also made the decision to locate an NRMA funded fast charger on the roof of Kiewa Street car park, not in proximity to anything of tourist value, and difficult to visualise from the street. Compare to where Wagga and other regional towns have placed their ones, and we have to ask ourselves what our elected brains trust were thinking.
Whilst it isn't council's responsibility to roll out EV charging infrastructure, it is essential they are responsible with our (ratepayer) money and external grants, such as the one provided by the NRMA. Who is accountable for the wasted money to date? Are we so flush with cash we can let a potential source of revenue sit idle?
Moreover, most councils have played an active role in the provision of public chargers, despite it not being a direct responsibility. Full credit to these local governments that actually govern!
Ours in contrast seem to be mostly lazy, wasteful, and lacking in vision when it comes to EV chargers, with only Crs Edwards and Thurley interested in discussing the issue.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The recent passing of Corowa's Tony Upton brought back boyhood memories of the late 1940s when Tony helped one of his older brothers, Paddy, operate the daily passenger mail service from my home town of Oaklands to Corowa and, later, from Urana to Corowa via Oaklands.
The first bus I remember was a large white one which was superseded by a semitrailer-type vehicle called The Landliner, which had a cabin separate from the passenger section and this vehicle was in turn superseded by The Landcruiser and The Road Monarch.
The corrugated road surfaces of the day ensured that none of the buses remained in service for any great length of time, but it was something of a thrill for young children to travel to Corowa in these vehicles which, incidentally, were built as far as I can recall by another Upton brother who had engineering skills.
During their time on the bus run, Paddy and Tony became good friends of my family and were great chaps. Rest in peace, Tony.
