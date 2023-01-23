The Margaret Court Tennis Academy has recruited a former world No. 22 in doubles.
South African Natalie Grandin has joined the Wodonga-based team, while her husband and fellow coach Gary Comins will work at a number of centres.
"Tennis has given me so much and I want to give back to the kids,," Grandin revealed.
Left-hander Grandin turned professional in 1999 and snared one WTA doubles title, along with 25 ITF doubles championships.
"It's great for our high performance players, Natalie and Gary have had a lifelong experience,," Academy director Phil Shanahan said.
