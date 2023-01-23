Intimidation after man gets into dispute over claims of 'missing cash' in mate's flat

A homeless Albury man will have a roof over his head for at least the next few weeks after deciding against pushing for bail on intimidation charges.
James Edward Humphrey is in Junee jail awaiting sentence over three separate incidents stemming from disputes with acquaintances.
On one occasion, Humphrey was offered a place to stay but each time he ruined the arrangement when arguments set in.
At that place, a unit in Olive Street, Albury, he lasted three weeks before the tenant told him to get out on November 13.
Police told Albury Local Court that "disagreements" had flared over money and medication going missing.
Five days later, Humphrey began a three-day spree of phone calls to the victim.
Humphrey left several threatening messages on the man's phone.
The victim, police said, had blocked Humphrey's number, though could still receive voicemail.
In the first, Humphrey simply said "dog".
He expanded on that in the second message with: "Who's a little dog, who's a little dog, who's a little dog?"
In the third, Humphrey said "hey you rat f---" and that there was a thousand people who were "gonna kick your f---ing face in you piece of s---."
The victim was told he owed Humphrey - who said "I hope you die, you f---ing maggot - $150.
Humphrey committed the two other intimidations under similar circumstances, Albury Local Court has heard.
He pleaded guilty to three stalking or intimidation charges before magistrate Roger Prowse.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said his client had only just received a diagnosis of schizophrenia.
Humphrey will be sentenced on March 20 after the preparation of a report.
