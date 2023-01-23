Headspace centres across Australia are now being encouraged to promote the acclaimed Albury-based Solstice documentary as a vital resource for communities.
Clinical teams from the youth mental health organisation have reviewed the film, which "bravely steps into the gaping hole left when a person dies by suicide", and endorsed its promotion through more than 150 centres.
Film-maker Helen Newman said it was "validating" to have headspace review and support the documentary, which aims to begin conversations, unite communities and ignite positive change for better mental health care and support after suicide.
Newman said she was also encouraged by the fact headspace was urging community engagement officers to access screenings of the film, or book their own screenings in their regions.
The film includes compelling footage of interviews with psychiatrist and leading mental health advocate Professor Patrick McGorry, one of the founders of headspace.
In an opinion piece for the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month, Professor McGorry stated "mental health is now Australia's most pressing public health problem".
"With the 25 per cent surge in anxiety and depression which followed the pandemic - and the even more alarming 50 per cent surge in mental illness in young people since 2007 - we are in the eye of a perfect storm," he wrote.
"... There are two storm fronts of crisis in mental health care. The first is initial access, and the second is quality care for persistent and complex conditions."
Professor McGorry explained there was about $11 billion a year spent to cover five million Australians with mental ill-health.
"For perspective, we spend about $30 billion a year through the National Disability Insurance Scheme on 500,000 Australians with disability," he wrote.
In referencing the 2020 Productivity Commission report on mental health, Professor McGorry stated mental ill-health and suicide were costing the economy up to $220 billion a year ... "the cost of failure".
However he pointed out the "good news" - that "the assembly of specialised community-based services funded by the federal government is underway ... to integrate with headspace primary care".
That Solstice can add its "hopeful, determined and positive story of change" to the work of headspace is further good news for communities.
